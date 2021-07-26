Himachal Landslide: Jaipur Doctor's Shared Photos Moments Before Her Death Go Viral

Dr. Deepa, an Ayurveda physician from Jaipur was one of the nine tourists killed when their car was crushed by the falling rocks due to a massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's mountainous Kinnaur district on Sunday. Dr. Deepa Sharma's farewell tweet, which she sent minutes before the fatal accident has now gone viral. It read, "Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 km ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally."

Dr. Deepa's Twitter account is full of her pictures from Himachal vacation

In her last post, which was at 12.59 pm, the 38-year-old can be seen happily posing for the camera at the Nagasti ITBP check-post. Her Twitter account is brimming with photos from her trip, including a gorgeous early morning sky and the final spot ahead of the Indo-China border.

Soon after her posts, multiple landslides hit the area near Basteri on the Sangla-Chitkul road at 1.25 p.m. according to the report. A bridge collapsed as a result of the landslides, and a few cars were damaged. In the scary video footage of the catastrophe, large chunks of rock can be seen breaking off a mountain and sliding down into the valley. A section of the bridge can also be seen disintegrating and plunging into a river after being struck by a boulder.

Visuals from the landslide in Himachal Pradesh`s Kinnaur that killed 9 tourists, leaving several injured!

Mahesh Kumar Sharma, the ayurvedic doctor's brother, tweeted about her passing and her passion for nature.

Others who lost their lives in the landslide

Pratiksha Sunil Patil of Maharashtra, Amogh Bapat and Satish Katakbar of Chhattisgarh, Umarav Singh of Delhi, Kumar Ulhar Ved Pathak, Anurag Bihani, Maya Devi, and Richa Bihani of Chhattisgarh, and Kumar Ulhar Ved Pathak, Anurag Bihani, Maya Devi, and Richa Bihani of Chhattisgarh were among the eight others who died due to the landslide.

Extremely sad & shocking beyond words to express pain heartbreaking 💔#DeepaSharma

PM Modi announced Rs 2 lakh for the deceased family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Jairam Thakur expressed their condolences on the accident's fatalities. PM Modi also announced that the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund will provide 2 lakh to the families of those who died in the tragedy and 50,000 to the injured.

