Himachal Monsoon Mayhem: IMD Issues Red, Orange Alerts As Rain Wreaks Havoc In Hill State

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several districts of Himachal Pradesh for the next 24 hours amid heavy rainfall in the state. Heavy downpour has wreaked havoc in the hill state triggering road blockages, landslides and damage to public properties. The intense spell of rains has claimed 20 lives over the past 48 hours in the hill state, an official said.

The weather bureau has issued a red alert for very heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul. Further, an orange alert has been issued for Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Chamba. The IMD officials have also warned the government officials of a flash flood in Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti for the next 24 hours.

(Image Credit: Republic)

Himachal's Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on July 11 inspected the flood-affected areas and said, "Consultations and discussions are underway. I feel in the next 24 hrs we will be able to move forward...We are checking the conditions of the buses here...Kullu is the worst hit and all routes have been suspended...We have rescued those stranded at various locations..."

Himachal faces drinking water scarcity

Himachal Pradesh's capital city Shimla has reportedly started facing drinking water scarcity amid severe heavy rainfall. Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Ltd (SJPNL) has taken charge to supply water to people through tankers.

While commenting on the issue of drinking water scarcity, Shimla Municipal Corporation Mayor Surender Chauhan said, "There has been a lot of loss to the state because of the disaster. Be it the water schemes, roads or the dams...In Shimla, we have hired private tankers and Nagar Nigam's tankers are also providing water. With the use of tankers, we are trying to reach as many places as possible,"

"The localities in Shimla have narrow roads and therefore we are sending small tankers of water to those places as well," he added.

Rain wreaks havoc

Due to heavy rainfall in the hill state, a portion of the Panchkula flyover was reportedly washed away on Tuesday, July 11. Severe cracks on the national highways in the state were also seen in multiple places. The heavy rainfall also caused a landslide six mile area of Mandi, which restricted traffic movement on the Chandigarh-Manali national highway. Meanwhile, the Mandi region is constantly under the threat of flood due to the unprecedented flow of the Beas River.

(Image Credit: Republic)

As a matter of relief, IMD Senior Scientist Dr Soma Sen Roy mentioned that rainfall in the hill state will decrease from tomorrow (July 12). "We've witnessed landslides, flash floods and road blockages, however, tomorrow onwards we are expecting rainfall to decrease in Himachal Pradesh but similar rainfall or slightly less in intensity may continue over Uttarakhand. Rainfall to continue in Uttarakhand for next 3 days," she added.

(Image Credit: Republic)