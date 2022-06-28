Himachal Pradesh: 120 Fresh Covid Cases Push Active Tally To 441

The total number of active COVID-19 cases climbed to 441 on Tuesday after 120 fresh infections were reported in Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hrs, an official said.

With this, the state's infection count has increased to 2,85,956. Meanwhile, after the recovery of 46 patients in the last 24 hrs, the total number of cured cases has rose to 2,81,374.

The death toll of the hilly state continue to stand at 4,122 as no fatality was reported on Tuesday, the official added.

