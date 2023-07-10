Himachal Pradesh: 5 Dead As Flash Floods And Landslides Wreak Havoc | Horrifying Visuals

Five people have been killed in separate incidents of flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains, landslides, river overflowing and houses washed away in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Saturday. Due to the heavy rainfall, National Highways, as well as State Highways, have been blocked for the past two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) department has issued a red alert for the next 24 hours in Himachal and the administration has asked people to avoid travelling unnecessarily.

Five casualties across Himachal Pradesh

A house collapsed in Shimla's Kothgarh claiming the lives of three members of a family-- all the deceased have been identified as Anil, son Swapinal, and wife Kiran. In another incident of a landslide in Kullu, a woman has lost her life. A person was buried alive following a landslide in Chamba.

Several incidents and emergency situation have been reported in the past 36 hours-- 13 landslides and 9 flash flood calls have been made. On Sunday, as many as 736 roads were closed while 1,743 transformers and 138 water supply schemes were affected. National Highway 21 is blocked at 6 miles, and Mandi-Kullu road via Kamand was also blocked near Ghoda farm. The Manali-Chandigarh also caved in near Manali. Pandoh Dam in Mandi has released water due to heavy rain in the dam area. Mandi-Kullu national highway most affected in the state. The state government has issued an advisory to tourists especially for not reaching the riverside areas.

Deputy Commissioner Kullu, Ashutosh Garg told Republic TV, "Kullu-Manali road is blocked at several places due to landslides and rock falling and Beas River is in spate near Ramshela and traffic has been halted from Kullu to Manali and Manali to Atal Tunnel. Landslides have also occurred on Mandi-Kullu road and only emergency vehicles are allowed on this stretch. Tourists and residents have been asked to avoid venturing out in heavy rains."

The local MeT office issued a red alert of extremely heavy rains (above 204 mm) in seven districts of the state on July 9. It has also cautioned of high flash flood risk over a few watersheds in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur and Mandi districts.

Heavy rainfall, landslides in Himachal Pradesh