Himachal Pradesh: 6 Killed, 13 Feared Dead In Incidents Of Flash Flood, Landslide

At least six people were killed and 13 others were feared dead in separate incidents of flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, informed officials on Saturday, as per PTI. They further said that twenty-two people, who were stranded following a flash flood in the state's Hamirpur district, were evacuated safely.

In yet another tragic incident, the 800-meter-long railway bridge over the Chakki river in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh collapsed on Saturday morning due to heavy rains and flash floods, Additional District Magistrate of Kangra, Rohit Rathore, informed. The Northern Railways informed that the water in the river is yet to recede. The Chakki bridge fell after one of its three pillars was damaged completely as heavy rainfall continued in the state.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur took stock of the unfortunate incident and expressed condolences over the deaths and said that the administration is carrying out rescue operations on a war-footing in the affected districts.

Taking it to Twitter, Himachal Pradesh CM said "I am deeply saddened to hear about the loss of life and property due to heavy rains across the state. We have ordered relief and rescue operations to all the district administrations of the state. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing by the local administrations in the respective areas".

Heavy rainfall in five districts of Himachal Pradesh: IMD

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places today (August 20) in Himachal Pradesh in the districts of Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Mandi. According to officials, the Mandi district also saw flash flooding in the early hours on Saturday, water entered houses and shops, trapping residents and damaging vehicles parked on the road.

A bulletin by the Himachal Pradesh-State Emergency Response Support System stated that the incident affected places at Balh, Sadar, Thunag, Mandi, and Lamathach in Kangra. Reportedly, a cloudburst and a landslide were reported in the Mandi area of the state.

Locals and Tourists advised to avoid going near rivers, streams

In view of incessant rainfall across Himachal Pradesh, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary issued an order on Friday morning. In his order, he said that due to heavy rainfall in Mandi for the past two days and the weather forecast of heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, it has been decided that all the government and private educational institutions except colleges and ITI in Mandi district shall remain closed on August 20. State authorities have also advised locals and tourists to avoid going near rivers and streams in bad weather conditions. The Himachal Pradesh's disaster management department has issued a warning for landslide due to heavy rains predicted in the state till August 25.

