Himachal Pradesh Achieves 100% COVID Vaccination Of All Eligible Adults; 'Matter Of Pride'

While the number of patients infected with the coronavirus on the rise again, Himachal Pradesh has vaccinated its entire population eligible for inoculation. Himachal Pradesh's Health Minister Rajiv Saizal shared the news on Wednesday and said that it was a matter of pride for the state to achieve such a feat. Besides this, Saizal also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to allow vaccination among children starting the first week of January in 2022.

"It's a matter of pride for us that we have completed the target to vaccinate all eligible population in Himachal Pradesh. We want to thank PM Modi for the decision for vaccination of children", the minister was reported saying.

Saizal revealed that the children aged between 15 to 18 years, who will be eligible for vaccination from January 3, will be administered with Covaxin. However, he said that it is still unclear which vaccine will be administered as booster doses to the health officials. "The vaccine will be Covaxin for children. There are almost 4.5 lakh children in this age group but it is not yet clear which vaccine will be for health officials for booster", Saizal said.

Earlier today, Himachal Pradesh found one person infected with the Omicron variant in Mandi about which the minister assured that health officials have conducted contact tracing. He further informed that 30 samples were sent for testing and all of them have found to be negative. Moreover, he urged the public to remain vigil owing to the rise in Omicron cases and requested the resident of his state to follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

Himachal's COVID situation

The state has recorded 52 fresh COVID-19 cases along with one death in the last 24 hours. According to reports from PTI, number of active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 403 while 18 patients had recovered from the virus today. Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported 9,195 fresh COVID-19 cases and 302 fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry. Also, the nationwide tally of Omicron cases has reached 781 on Wednesday, with Delhi reporting the highest number of infections with 238 cases followed by Maharashtra (167).