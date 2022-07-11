Himachal Pradesh Adds 244 COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally climbed to 2,87,779 on Monday with the addition of 244 new cases, while the death toll rose to 4,125 as one more person succumbed to the viral disease, officials said.

The fresh cases came out of 2,777 samples that were tested, they said. The officials said the lone coronavirus-related death was reported from Kullu district and a 90-year-old woman was the latest fatality.

There are 1,202 active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, up from 1,139 on Sunday, the officials said.

As many as 180 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 2,82,433, they said.

Himachal Pradesh reported 189, 191, 179 and 71 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

