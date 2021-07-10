Himachal Pradesh Admin Raises Awareness On COVID-19 In Shimla Amid Influx Of Tourists

Taking a lesson from the situation in Uttarakhand, the Himachal Government, on Saturday initiated drives and measures to aware people of the tourist spots of Shimla that the COVID-19 pandemic is still not over. On-ground visuals brought by the Republic media network showed that as virus restrictions eased in the tourist destination following the downfall of cases, tourist footfall in Shimla increased rapidly. A crowd was seen in Shimla's busy roads where people were grossly flouting COVID regulations.

To step up measures against the matter, the Himachal Government deployed police security that roamed around the tourist area asking citizens to adhere to COVID guidelines and also distributed masks. While talking to one of the tourists who was not wearing a mask, Republic Media learned that people are mostly not following the guidelines to have 'beautiful pictures' in the attractive spots of Shimla. The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday (July 7) had also issued directions to local authorities to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour by generating SOPs.

The latest actions in Shimla also comes two days after the Himachal Pradesh government had launched an awareness campaign in Manali to promote the adoption of norms to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among tourists. The move was initiated after severe condemnation poured in from all ends, citing the overcrowding as a precursor to the third wave of COVID. Recently, the Central Government had also warned citizens flouting rules in tourist areas of Uttarakhand, and Himachal.

Steps taken by Himachal Pradesh Government

The state Cabinet recently lifted the limit on meetings, allowing a maximum of 200 people in closed venues, at a conference presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Gatherings in open spaces are permitted up to 50% of the available space. Moreover, visitors are also charged with a hefty fine upon violation of safety norms.

Himachal DGP warns against violation of COVID protocols

Sanjay Kundu, the DGP of Himachal Pradesh, said on Friday that after the state was unlocked, an average of 18,500 vehicles entered the state every day. Working from home has evolved into working from Himachal Pradesh, joked Kundu. This is beneficial to the economy, and tourists are welcome to visit, but they must adhere to COVID guidelines, Kundu said.

COVID violation in Himachal Pradesh

The Health Ministry had raised alarm over the matter earlier on Tuesday (July 6), saying, "Pictures (from hill stations) are frightening. People must comply with COVID-appropriate behaviour. ”Dr Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR, remarked during a briefing by the health ministry. Domestic travel to the tourist destination has increased as the second wave of COVID-19 appears to be slowing down and COVID-19 restrictions in the country begin to relax.