Himachal Pradesh Aims To Achieve 100% COVID-19 Vaccination By November: CM Jai Ram Thakur

The chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, stated that the state's goal is to attain 100% vaccination against COVID-19 by November 2021. While speaking at a public function, Thakur said that the Union Government has provided the state government with continuous assistance and cooperation in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. He was speaking at Sewa Aur Samarpan Abhiyan at Totu-Jutogh in Shimla on Friday.

"The State after achieving the 100 per cent target of inoculating the first dose of vaccination to the eligible population is now striving hard to become the first state in the country in achieving the cent-per cent vaccination of the people by the end of November this year," the Chief Minister said.

The CM said that the state has so far met its goal of vaccinating around 46% of eligible groups with the second dosage. Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Commerce and Industries, praised the Himachal Pradesh government's accomplishments in becoming the first state in the country to provide a 100% first dose of COVID-19 vaccination to all eligible age groups while also ensuring food safety for the targeted groups yesterday. The state government has made significant progress in all fields of development in the last fifty years since gaining statehood. According to the Union Minister, the state had not only emerged as a role model for the country's hill states but had also indicated the road for other big states. Piyush Goyal congratulated Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and the people of the state on their golden jubilee year of statehood, saying that the state has achieved numerous milestones over the last four years under the leadership of the chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

केंद्रीय उपभोक्ता कार्य, खाद्य एवं सार्वजनिक वितरण और वाणिज्य एवं उद्योग मंत्री श्री पीयूष गोयल जी ने आज शिमला के टुटू-जतोग में "सेवा और समर्पण अभियान" के तहत आयोजित कार्यक्रम को संबोधित किया।



मुख्यमंत्री श्री जयराम ठाकुर जी भी कार्यक्रम में विशेष रूप से उपस्थित रहे। pic.twitter.com/psQU1iEjR4 — CMO HIMACHAL (@CMOFFICEHP) September 24, 2021

224 new COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh

While greeting the Union Minister, the Chief Minister stated that the Sewa Aur Samarpan Abhiyan was being started across the country to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two decades of public service. He stated that the Prime Minister's birthday, September 17, was observed as Sewa Divas across the country, with numerous charity programmes planned to commemorate the occasion. Thakur expressed gratitude to the central government for its assistance. On September 6, the Prime Minister's Office announced that Himachal Pradesh had become India's first state to provide at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination to its entire eligible population. According to the state health bulletin, 224 new COVID-19 cases were discovered in Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

29,616 new COVID-19 cases recorded in India

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 29,616 new COVID-19 cases, 28,046 recoveries, and 290 deaths. The current recovery rate is 97.78 %. There are 3,01,442 active cases. The total number of recoveries is 3,28,76,319. The overall number of those who died has risen to 4,46,658. The number of people who have been vaccinated has reached 84,89,29,160. In the previous 24 hours, 71,04,051 vaccinations have been administered.

