Himachal Pradesh Announces Travel Guidelines, Makes E-pass Mandatory, Check How To Apply

The Himachal Pradesh government has issued a fresh advisory for people entering the state. This came a day after a massive traffic jam was seen at the inter-state barriers at Parwanoo in Solan district. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has said that people visiting the state will have to register online and apply for a COVID E-pass. CM urged tourists to follow COVID-19 protocols.

CM Thakur said, “I request tourists to adhere to these guidelines, wear the facemasks and maintain social distancing."

How to Apply For The E-pass?

Visit e-pass website—covid19epass.hp.gov.in

Click on Apply for E-pass

Select request type—Coming to Himachal, Going out and coming back to HP (within 72 hours), within state crossing interstate barriers

Submit movement details and fill the form

Upload your identification proof

Once your application will be approved, you will receive an SMS

Download the E-Pass or you can take a printout

Massive Traffic Jam in the state

Hundreds of cars were seen on the road leading to Himachal Pradesh as soon as the state announced that COVID-19 RT-PCR negative tests are no longer required to enter the state, causing severe traffic congestion and bringing traffic to a halt in the hills. On Sunday, June 13, long lines of automobiles and SUVs were visible near Parwanoo in Solan district, the state's entry point. While other states' borders have been opened to tourists, a COVID e-pass is still necessary for access. According to reports, approximately 5,000 vehicles have arrived in Shimla in the last 36 hours. Shimla police have asked tourists to act in a COVID-appropriate manner, including wearing masks and adhering to social-distancing rules.

New Relaxations

The COVID curfew in Himachal Pradesh was extended with several relaxations till further orders. As per the new norms, the buses within the state can ply with 50 percent occupancy and there will be no requirement of RT-PCR negative tests for entering the state. Intrastate public transport is allowed with 50 percent occupancy and the timing of the opening of shops has been increased from 9 am to 5 pm. Earlier the shops were allowed to open from 9 am to 2 pm.

Restrictions

The shops except those of essential commodities will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. It was also decided that the offices will function with 50 percent of staff from June 14. All the medical colleges, ayurvedic colleges, and dental colleges will open from June 23.