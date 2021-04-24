Himachal Pradesh Better Prepared To Tackle COVID Compared To Last Year: CM Jai Ram Thakur

In an interview with Republic TV, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur spoke at length about the situation of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh. Speaking about what transpired on Saturday in PM Narendra Modi's meeting with the chief ministers, he said the prime minister and the chief ministers had a detailed and focused discussion on how to bring the country out of the COVID-19 crisis. He said PM Modi has kept aside all other priorities and is continuously monitoring the COVID-19 situation across the country.

About Himachal Pradesh's battle against COVID-19, Thakur said Himachal Pradesh despite being a hilly region has a strong network with 99% of the panchayats connected to road networks, which helps in the transportation of medicines and other essential supplies. He added although the state is facing the heat of the second wave of Coronavirus, it is still in a better position as compared to neighbouring states as well as other larger states of the country. He pointed out that the second wave is more virulent and spreads faster among the youth which is a big challenge across the country.

While noting that most of the states are not imposing lockdown, he added that there is better interstate coordination in the country now. He also said that while there is a free passage to people, goods and services between the states, he appealed to the people entering the state to quarantine themselves or get themselves tested in order to break the chain of virus surge.

"Speaking of coordination with other states, our supply chain is maintained this time. There is a difference between last year and this year. This time we have PPE kits, masks, sanitisers, ventilators available in enormous quantities, even oxygen is available (in the state). But wherever a person of Himachal Pradesh is stuck in other states, unwell and needs help, then the government of other state is also helping them. We have that understanding among states," he said.

'No scarcity of supplies in Himachal Pradesh'

Around 14 lakh have been vaccinated in Himachal Pradesh and the state is preparing for vaccinating the 18 years and above population under the new vaccination policy announced by the Centre starting from May 1. The Chief Minister said Himachal Pradesh hasn't faced any scarcity of vaccines and the state government will conduct the vaccination for all adults for free.

"We are moving according to our target for vaccination. We have vaccinated nearly 14 lakh in the state. About the new addition i.e. vaccinating 18 years and above, we are planning and also putting forward our requirements to Centre. We have neither faced scarcity of vaccines nor faced any other problem so far. Our cold chain is also established and well maintained," he said.

While noting that black marketing of oxygen and Remdesivir has come to light amid crisis, Jai Ram Thakur said his government has laid down protocols bearing stringent action against black marketers and is also monitoring the situation round the clock, however, he opined that no such incident has been reported in Himachal Pradesh.

"The Centre has developed mechanisms to ensure no black-marketing. The home secretary had an elaborate discussion with chief secretaries that the Centre will monitor incidents of black marketing and also the allocation of vaccines to states, Himachal Pradesh being the pharma hub is ramping up production capacities to ensure supply during the crisis," Thakur said.