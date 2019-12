BJP government will complete two years in power in Himachal Pradesh on December 27, and on the occasion, the government has announced a grand rally under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah. In order to make the rally a success, 2,500 members from all over Himachal Pradesh will be invited to participate on December 27. BJP government held a meeting in Shimla, and it was decided that 10,000 citizens from Shimla will attend the rally, an official informed.