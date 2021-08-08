Himachal Pradesh CM Congratulates India's Olympians, Invites All For State-sponsored Visit

The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday joined other state governments in announcing more rewards for India's Tokyo Olympic athletes for their contributions in bringing pride and glory to the country.

Congratulating, the Indian Olympic team for their spectacular performance in Tokyo, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced his government would sponsor a three-day visit for the athletes to any tourist destination within the state. Thakur informed that the sportspersons' stay will be arranged in hotels run by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC).

Separately the Himachal Pradesh chief minister had announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for Varun Kumar, who was part of India's bronze-winning hockey team in this year's Olympic games.

Who else is getting rewards?

Rewards for India's star athletes at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 had started pouring in from day one. After Padma Shri Saikhom Mirabai Chanu clinched the Silver medal in the women's 49-kg weightlifting category, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the state's decision to appoint her as the police department's Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) along with a Rs 1 crore cash prize. Chanu hails from the Imphal East district in Manipur.

Ace shuttler, PV Sindhu who bagged the bronze medal was awarded Rs 30 lakh by the Andhra Government.

Hockey players from different states will be receiving rewards from their respective state authorities. The Haryana Government has announced a Rs 2.5 crore award for each of the two players from Haryana who were part of India's Olympic hockey team. Two other members of the team, Vivek Sagar and Nilakantha, who were trained in Madhya Pradesh will receive an award of Rs 1 crore each from the Madhya Pradesh government.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a cash reward of Rs 4 crore for Ravi Dahiya, who bagged silver in the men's freestyle wrestling 57 kg category. Khattar also announced a Rs 2.5 crore cash reward and promised a government job to Bajrang Punia who won bronze in the men's freestyle wrestling 65 kg category. Lastly, gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will be rewarded with a cash price of Rs. 6 crore, a Class-1 job in the government sector, and a plot of land at 50% concession by the Haryana government.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced a reward of Rs 2 crore for Chopra and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah will be awarding the gold medalist a sum of Rs 1 crore.

State governments and government agencies aren't the only ones honouring India's Olympic athletes with rewards. Industrialist Anand Mahindra has announced he would gift an XUV700, a special edition car, to Chopra for his spectacular performance. Former tennis ace Somdev Devvarman paid a musical tribute to the Olympic gold medalist. Chopra also received a special message from sprinting legend Usain Bolt and has been awarded a year of unlimited free travel by IndiGo Airlines.