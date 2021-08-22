Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur Inaugurates Development Projects Worth ₹ 40 Cr In Kullu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday laid foundation stones for 14 developmental projects, worth almost Rs. 40 crore, for the Kullu Assembly Constituency. Chief Minister Thakur also informed that he has taken up the matter of constructing the Bhubhoo Jot Tunnel with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior Central leaders. The development of the tunnel is important to the state as it would reduce the distance between Jogindernagar and Kullu by over 60 kilometres.

The Himachal Pradesh chief minister said that the state government has executed development plans in a sustainable manner in the last three and a half years despite facing almost two difficult years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thakur added, "State government has a clear vision regarding the development of the state. The state is fortunate that it is continuously getting the love, guidance and benevolence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Central Government during all these years has always been considerate towards the developmental demands of the area."

The CM's vision for development

The Himachal chief minister also announced the opening of a sub-tehsil at Jari and a new developmental block at Bhuntar. To promote tourism in the state, a Stage-I forest clear out has been ordered for the construction of a ropeway up to Bilji Mahadev.

Thakur also inaugurated the Rs 1.97 crore improvement of LWSS Talogi Matarna and Trakara in village Kharahal in Kullu, Rs 1.01 crore LIS Pirdi in Bhuntar and Rs. 1.05 crore LIS to Phatti Chong in Chong. He announced the opening of a Health Sub Centre at Karingcha, a sum of Rs 25 lakh each for developing roads between Smana and Gurugug, and Jathani and Mathasour, with an aim to develop the region from a tourism point of view.

State Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur said that the chief minister made sure the development projects continued at a steady pace, even during the pandemic. He informed that during a time of extreme duress, the CM has given the people of the state joy by laying out foundation stones for various developmental projects worth over Rs 4,200 crore across the state. MLA Banjar Surinder Shourie, Deputy Commissioner Kullu Ashutosh Garg, and SP Gurdev Sharma were among those present at the event.

(With inputs from ANI)