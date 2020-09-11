Himachal Pradesh CM Thakur Pets A Canine From State Police's Dog Squad As It Salutes Him

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, on September 11, was photographed petting a dog who saluted him upon his arrival. Thakur, along with Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar was pictured outside the Vidhan sabha in state capital Shimla. September 11, marked the fourth day of this year's monsoon session in Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

'It was a proud moment'

As per ANI, the dog squad consisted of six dogs. Amongst all of them, a golden labrador named Dora saluted Thakur upon his arrival. Thakur adorably petted him. “It was a pleasure and a proud moment that for the first time the dog squad salute was given to the Chief Minister and Speaker here outside Vidhan Sabha. Six dogs and their handlers were present during the salute,” said Assistant Sub-Inspector Anokhi Lal, who is in charge of the dog squad. He also revealed that Dora has served ten years in state police and is set to retire in February 2021. Lauding the labrador, Lal said that he has explosive detection skills and has been on duty during the visits of Presidents and Prime Ministers to the state.

Shimla: A canine from the Himachal Pradesh Police's dog squad salutes Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur & Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar. pic.twitter.com/wwqLmEZeF4 — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

Separately, Thakur asked well-off people, including state cabinet ministers, to voluntarily surrender subsidy on ration under the public distribution system (PDS), an official spokesperson said. Thakur has appealed to well-off people, including class-I and class-II officers, to voluntarily give up the subsidised ration distributed under PDS so that the poor and backward classes can avail the benefit of this scheme.

The concerned department has already circulated the prescribed form to all government offices and uploaded the same on its website, he added. The interested person can submit the form to concerned inspector and surrender the subsidy.

