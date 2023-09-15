Himachal Pradesh CM Mourns The Fallen Heroes Of Anantnag Counter-terrorism Operation

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved families of those who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists in the Kokernag area of Kashmir’s Anantnag district. This tragic incident claimed the lives of Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak, and DSP Humayun Bhat, leaving the nation in mourning.

The CM stated, "I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the two Indian Army and one police officer, who lost their lives in the tragic encounter with terrorists in Garol forests, Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. Their bravery and sacrifice will never be forgotten."

According to Indian Army officials, "An Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit along with a Major have lost their lives in an encounter in Anantnag with terrorists in Kashmir. The officer was commanding 19 RR."

Kashmir Zone Police, in a message on X, formerly Twitter, paid tribute to the fallen officers after they were killed in action during the Counterterrorism op. They stated, "In solemn tribute to the unwavering valour of Col Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak & DSP Humayun Bhat who laid down their lives leading from the front during this ongoing operation. Our forces persist with unwavering resolve as they encircle 2 LET terrorists including Uzair Khan."

The banned resistance front, linked to Lashkar-e-Toiba, claimed responsibility for the attack. This incident follows a similar attack in August, where three jawans lost their lives.

Condolences and tributes have poured in from across the nation, saluting the valour of the armed forces and police personnel. Col. Manpreet Singh, a third-generation soldier, had dedicated nearly two decades of his life to serving the nation and was decorated with the Sena Medal for Gallantry in 2021 for his efforts in neutralising terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Major Ashish Dhonchak, of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, displayed his commitment as well in safeguarding the nation and received the Sena Medal for heroism just weeks before the tragic incident on August 15 during India’s 77th Independence day celebrations. Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat, a young and dedicated officer, had played a significant role in counter-terrorism operations and was a symbol of aspiration for Kashmiri youth. His contributions extended beyond his duty, evident in his interactions with local youngsters and his love for cricket.

(With PTI inputs)