Himachal Pradesh CM Plans To Vaccinate Entire Population With 1st COVID-19 Dose By July 25

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday made a huge announcement by stating that the state is aiming to vaccinate 100 per cent of the state's population against COVID with the first dose by July 25. The Chief Minister also hinted out at the possibility by further adding that Himachal is not facing any shortage of vaccines. The statement from Jairam Thakur came on the day when centralized free vaccination policy began in India.

The goal of the statement government regarding 100 per cent vaccination is majorly for tribal areas like Lahaul-Spiti, informed the Chief Minister.

"There is no shortage of vaccines, about 5 lakh doses available at present. By June 25, we are aiming to have 100 per cent population vaccinated with the first dose in tribal areas like Lahaul-Spiti, and other areas," added Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.

As per the state Government's plan, the target is to administer 1.15 lakh doses but a practical figure of 1 lakh doses per day is also kept on the table. By far, 42 per cent of the population have been vaccinated as 27.35 lakh doses have been administered.

COVID-19 condition in Himachal Pradesh

On Monday, the state reported 193 positive cases taking the tally to 2,00,603. A total of six patients died mounting the toll to 3,432. A total of 1,94,739 recoveries have been recorded by the state with 2,408 active COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has demanded that the state government conduct an audit of the number of Covid-19 deaths in the state.

PM Modi announces centralized free COVID-19 vaccination drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his June 7 address to the Nation announced a 100% Centralised Vaccination drive against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been now implemented from June 21 (yesterday). PM Modi scrapped the decentralized policy rolled out on May 1 and added that the Centre will account for the procurement of 75% of COVID-19 vaccines from the manufacturers and subsequently provide these free to the States for inoculation. The remaining 25% would be available for private players, with a cap on the service charge.

