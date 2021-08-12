Himachal Pradesh CM Provides Update On Kinnaur Landslide: 15 Bodies Recovered, 12 Injured

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday, August 12, conducted an aerial survey following the landslide incident in Kinnaur. Giving an update on the situation, the Chief Minister told Republic that so far 15 dead bodies have been recovered and 12 are injured.

Speaking to Republic, Jai Ram Thakur said, "The hospitalized people are stable and out of danger."

He added, 'Rescue operations are still underway and our priority is to complete the search operation soon. Our mission is to rescue the trapped people."

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and will bear the treatment expenses of injured people. Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that each person who lost his life in the incident will receive ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh and those who were injured will receive Rs 50,000.

The teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and the local police are carrying out the rescue operation.

Himachal Pradesh CM to visit Kinnaur

Earlier on August 12, Jai Ram Thakur informed that he would visit the affected region of Kinnaur. He said that the rescue operation resumed again early morning on Thursday as terrible weather conditions meant that it had to be stopped the night before.

CM Thakur said that the number of people on the bus buried under the debris is still not confirmed. He continued, "We still don't know the total number of passengers who were traveling on the bus. The bus is still buried under debris. If the weather permits, Army will deploy its chopper for the rescue operation. I plan to visit the landslide site in Kinnaur today." It is reported that a 30-seater Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, a truck, and four cars were among the vehicles that were hit by a landslide in the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway around noon on Wednesday.

More than 200 troops of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were deployed to perform rescue operations. The troops came in expecting to work for long hours as the situation was adverse and needed to be worked on carefully.

(Image credit: ANI/FACEBOOK)