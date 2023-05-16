Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu Launches 'HIMCARE' Health Insurance Scheme For Jail Inmates

Aiming to cover the cost of premiums and to ease their financial burden during their time in prison, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, introduced the 'HIMCARE' scheme for inmates lodged in jails and juvenile homes in the state.

As many as 3,218 prisoners lodged in 14 jails in Himachal Pradesh and 1,278 inmates of juvenile homes, Nari Niketan, and drug rehabilitation centres across the state would be screened and treated for diseases under the Integrated STI, HIV, TB, and Hepatitis (ISHTH) campaign by June 14, he said.



Sukhu also provided HIMCARE cards to the prisoners at Model Central Jail Kanda near Shimla.

According to the Chief Minister, inmate registration under the programme has begun, and 100% completion is expected soon.

Sukhu stated that deciding to include the jail inmates under HIMCARE was a compassionate move as they had to suffer from a lack of resources for medical care when ill.

He said that teams made up of several medical professionals, including the district AIDS programme officer, the ICTC, the ART, counsellors, lab technicians, freezer peer mobilizers, and paramedical staff, have been constituted at the district level to ensure the campaign's effectiveness.

Schemes for orphaned children strengthened

Additionally, preparations are being made to launch a special education programme for children living in Bal Sudhar Grih, highlighting the government's dedication to supporting vulnerable people, an official noted.

Sukhu said that the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashray Scheme, which offers complete support to orphaned children up to the age of 27, has received legal support from the state government. This includes paying for their tuition and housing costs, giving them a Rs 4,000 monthly pocket allowance, and providing financial assistance for the construction of houses.

The CM also presented awards to the winners of the AIDS awareness competition that was held for the prisoners in the jail. Rakesh Kumar took the top spot, followed by Swarnajit Kaur in second and Hitesh Sablaik in third.

Earlier, the CM inspected the exhibitions of the products made by the prison inmates. Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, Secretary (Health) M Sudha Devi, and ADGP (Jail) AP Singh were among others present on the occasion.

(With PTI inputs)