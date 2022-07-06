Himachal Pradesh: CM Thakur Asserts 'govt On High Alert' Amid Heavy Rain & Flood Warnings

Owing to the heavy rain that continues to pour down in the state of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on Wednesday, July 6, held a meeting with the officials from the state to check the preparedness of the government, amid warnings of heavy rain in the coming days.

While speaking to the reporters, CM Thakur said, "Today I held a virtual meeting with Dy Commissioners across state. With prospect of heavy rainfall in coming days, there is some risk. If an untoward incident is reported, we'd rush help to the spot. We'd stay on high alert, so we could take timely action."

Referring to the recent incident that happened in Kullu, CM Thakur added, "During monsoon, incidents of landslides, floods and cloud bursts are reported in Himachal Pradesh. One such incident has just been reported from Kullu. Five people have been missing. The Revenue Minister would be taking stock of the situation."

Weather department issues heavy rain alert in Himachal Pradesh

The weather department has already issued a heavy rain alert for Himachal Pradesh until July 8. Concerning the same, the India Meteorological Department in Shimla has also predicted heavy rains along with thunderstorms and lightning in various districts including Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Una and other high hills of the state, on Wednesday.

Cloudbursts reported in Manikaran

On July 6, a massive cloud burst has been also reported from the Manikaran valley in the Kullu district, causing a sudden increase in water levels in the Choj Nala village on Wednesday.

The cloudburst occurred in the early hours of Wednesday following heavy rains in Kullu overnight. It has caused serious damage to several houses sweeping many houses away in flood water. Also, a camp which was located on the banks of Parvati river got swept away and the people at the camping side were also said to be missing.

Due to the heavy rains and high flooding, the only bridge leading to the village was damaged as well. Taking immediate cognizance of the situation, the administration and the disaster management has deployed their teams to the spot for rescue operations.

(With inputs from ANI)