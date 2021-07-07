Himachal Pradesh CM Urges Everyone To Follow COVID-19 Protocols Amid Tourist Influx

After witnessing a spike in the number of tourists, Himachal Pradesh State CM Jai Ram Thakur has urged everyone to follow proper COVID protocols. In response to the Union Ministry's warning of imposing COVID-19 restrictions in the state, the CM has expressed his concern over the matter.

Talking to ANI, CM Thakur said, "We are also a bit anxious as the tourist influx increased in the State. We welcome tourists but I urge them to follow COVID norms. They should follow social distancing & wear masks. We have also directed hotels to follow SOP strictly."

Union Health ministry writes a letter to Himachal Pradesh government

Previously, the Union Health Ministry wrote a letter to the Himachal Pradesh government speaking about the massive inflow of tourists in the state followed by careless behaviour among tourists. People were seen roaming around without masks and violating social distancing norms. In response to the situation, the ministry has warned the state government of re-imposing restrictions if proper protocols are not adhered to.

Tourist Inflow in Himachal Pradesh

In less than a month of easing Coronavirus restrictions, Himachal Pradesh witnessed a massive flow of tourists arriving in the state. People were seen visiting their favourite destinations including Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, Narkanda, and other parts of the state. As a result of this, national highways were jammed followed by booked hotels and guest houses.

In reference to the situation, Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal during a press conference said, "People travelling to hill stations are not following COVID-appropriate behaviour. We can nullify the ease in restrictions again if protocols are not complied with.”

COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh

After the reinforcement of a strict lockdown, the state has witnessed a dip in the number of COVID-19 cases after which the state has now reopened its gates for tourists. However, when the country is under the threat of a third wave of coronavirus, tourists flouting COVID-19 norms can lead to a worst-case scenario. The tourism sector has now withdrawn the condition of RTPCR reports and e-COVID passes making it easier for people to arrive in the state in large numbers.

(Source: ANI)