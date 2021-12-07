Himachal Pradesh Continues To Witness Heavy Snowfall; Temperature Could Drop Further

While Himachal Pradesh continues to receive fresh snowfall on Tuesday, several districts across the hilly state including Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Kullu have also reported a drop in temperature after witnessing moderate to heavy snowfall. Predicting a further drop in temperature in the coming days, Surendra Paul, the Head of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Himachal Pradesh, has said that the intensity of snowfall is likely to increase.

According to the weather forecast, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across the districts of Himachal Pradesh and the temperature is likely to drop with the onset of Northwest winds in the coming days. Adding to it, he also said that the temperatures have already dropped in these districts by -3.4 degrees celsius.

The Northwest winds after snowfall will lead to cold weather and temperatures to drop more. Earlier on Monday, fresh snowfall was also witnessed in Shimla, making it an amazing sight for tourists.

While various districts across Himachal Pradesh experienced moderate snowfall, tourists have flocked to the places and are also sharing their experiences on Twitter.

Take a look at some netizens' posts:

Image: ANI