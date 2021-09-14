Himachal Pradesh Farmers Protest Against Low Apple Prices, demand MSP

The 'Sanyukt Kisan Manch' staged a protest outside the District Collector's office in Shimla on Monday over the abrupt decline in market prices of apples and urged the government to take steps in procuring the farmers' produce at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). The 'Sanyukt Kisan Manch,' comprising over 20 farmer's organisations, said they have been severely affected by the decline in apple prices.

Sanyukt Kisan Manch leader Kuldeep Singh Tanwar said, "On August 31, we decided that if the government does not take any action on the falling prices of apples within 10 days then we will protest. Hence, we are protesting today. We would be submitting our memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner. We are giving 15 more days to the government to consider our demands. If not considered we shall hold big dharnas against the Jai Ram-government." Tanwar informed that out of the 986,000 farmer families in Himachal Pradesh, 2 lakh farmers grow apples. "The main GDP in Himachal Pradesh is through the farming of apples," he said.

Himachal farmers ask govt to buy produce through NAFED

The protesting farmers said that the state's apple industry is diminishing as a result of market players' influence on market prices. Farmers are also demanding that the government buy their crops in the same way that they are bought in Jammu and Kashmir through NAFED (National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation of India). If the government does not take action against the falling apple prices, the 'Sanyukt Kisan Manch' has decided to hold a 'bandh' on September 27.

"If the supports price for garlic in Kerala is Rs 140 a kg why it is only Rs 39 in Himachal Pradesh. We are also demanding support prices for apple crops on the pattern of Jammu and Kashmir fixing the crop prices, why can't it be done for apples of Himachal Pradesh. We also are demanding similar prices for other cash crops in the state," said Tanwar.

In Himachal Pradesh, 80% of the population is reliant on agriculture, with roughly a lakh hectares of cropland and 200,000 hectares of fruit groves. The apple crop covers around half of the state's fruit groves (one lakh hectares). Himachal produces an average of 5.50 lakh metric tonnes of apples each year. Thousands of people rely on apples for their livelihood, and the apple crop contributes approximately Rs 4,500 to 5,000 crore in revenue for the state.

(Image: ANI/Unsplash/Representative)