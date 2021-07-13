Himachal Pradesh Floods: 32 Casualties Reported So Far Triggered Flash-floods In Kangra

Himachal Pradesh has been continuously receiving heavy rainfall triggering flash-floods and landslides resulting in numerous casualties, out of which two people are confirmed dead, 10 still missing and 20 stranded in the flood-affected areas of Kangra district, reported ANI.

Himachal Pradesh floods

Heavy floods and landslides are common in the Himalayan state causing massive damage to several parts. As Himachal Pradesh continues to receive heavy rainfall triggered by cloudbursts, the number of affected people is rising day by day. According to the data issued by State Disaster Management Authority (SDM) and Revenue Department, more than 100 people including students and families are being rescued from the popular Triund trekking route. Further, the SDMC has reported several houses and vehicles being damaged due to serious conditions. Also, electricity supplies and roadways are disrupted completely.

The flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains have so far taken the lives of 2 people and 10 are still missing, whereas around 20 people are stranded at the different locations of the Kangra district. The monsoon rain has resulted in the overflow of rivers causing flash floods especially in the Bhagsunag area and lower Dharamshala. Rescue operations are underway and the NDRF teams are employed at various places for relief work. The district police, BRO, and local administration teams has undertaken restoration work to clear the route. Also, a yellow alert has been issued in Kullu followed by clear instructions to the people to avoid high-risk areas.

Rescue operation in Himachal Pradesh floods

Flash floods and heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have caused havoc in the state leading to mass destruction. Teams from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) have been sent to the state for relief work. The situation is being continuously monitored by the Home Ministry as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has expressed his concerns over the situation and has provided every possible support to the state government.

"The situation in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains is being closely monitored. Authorities are working used with the State Government. All possible support is being extended. I pray for the safety of those in affected areas”, said PM Modi.

(Source: ANI)