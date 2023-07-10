Himachal Pradesh Floods: 8 Harrowing Visuals Of State's Catastrophic Flooding

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc across Himachal Pradesh, surpassing normal rainfall levels and causing widespread chaos. With an excess of 69 per cent, the state received an average of 271.5 mm of rainfall during the current monsoon season from June 1 to July 9, significantly higher than the expected 160.6 mm.

Here are the 8 cataclysmic visuals of Himachal's flood fury

In a devastating moment, a hotel in Manali was swiftly swept away by the powerful force of the overflowing river. The building succumbed to the relentless torrents, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. In Shimla, a house stood no chance against the forceful deluge. Its structure crumbled before onlookers' eyes, collapsing under the weight of the heavy rainfall and leaving behind a pile of debris. Kullu witnessed another tragic incident as a cottage was engulfed by the surging waters. The once serene abode was rapidly taken over by the raging torrent, leaving behind a scene of devastation. The usually serene landscape in Mandi turned into a chaotic scene as a tumultuous flow consisting of mud, water, and logs surged through the area. The forceful floodwaters carried along a deluge of debris, a testament to the sheer power of the water. The Manali-Kullu highway bore the brunt of the swollen Bias River as sections of the road were gradually torn away, bit by bit. The once stable highway became a victim of the destructive forces of nature, further complicating transportation in the region. Amidst the chaos, an HRTC bus found itself trapped amid the raging waters. The vehicle became a helpless bystander in the face of the powerful currents as it was engulfed by the floodwaters. The heavy rains triggered a landslide in Solan's Ashwani Khadd, causing the ground to give way and sending a cascade of soil and rocks down the slope. The event emphasized the dangerous consequences of inclement weather. Kullu's Bhuntar region was overwhelmed by muddy rapids as the waters rose uncontrollably. The once tranquil area was transformed into a turbulent scene as the rushing currents took over, leaving behind a landscape dominated by chaotic and muddy waters.

Himachal Pradesh flood furry

A staggering 736 roads were shut down on Sunday alone, while 1,743 transformers and 138 water supply schemes were impacted. National Highway 21 remained blocked at a six-mile stretch, and the Mandi-Kullu road via Kamand was inaccessible near Ghoda farm. In another area, the Manali-Chandigarh road collapsed near Manali itself. Due to these, hundreds of people are stranded in various locations, with reports of individuals marooned in Chandratal in Lahaul and Spiti, as well as near Sadhupul in Solan district.

Due to heavy rainfall in the dam area, the Pandoh Dam in Mandi released water, adding to the already dire situation. The Mandi-Kullu national highway has been hit hardest, severely hampering travel across the state. As a result, the state government has issued an advisory urging tourists to avoid riverside areas.

