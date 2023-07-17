Himachal Pradesh floods: IMD issues orange alert for next two days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday (July 16) issued an orange alert for rain in four districts of Himachal Pradesh following record monsoon rains which led to massive waterlogging, road caves-in, collapsed homes and gridlocked traffic. Orange alert is issued as a warning of extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and rail closures, and interruption of power supply.

There seems no sign of relief for people in Himachal Pradesh since June 24 as people continue to face challenges like prolonged power outages, water shortage, poor connectivity, etc.

Number of fatalities on rise

As monsoon rains continues to inundate North India, the number of fatalities are rising. Himachal Pradesh continues to be the hardest hit of all the affected states, with 117 recorded fatalities there.

“Monsoon has claimed 117 lives since its onset on June 24 in Himachal Pradesh. Till now 12 people are missing and 121 people have been injured,” stated Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority data.

Meanwhile, 1,008 cow sheds have been damaged as a result of flooding and rain, in addition to the 3,863 partially damaged dwellings and 133 shops that have been damaged in the state.

The devastating floods’ havoc

Along with 41 instances of flash floods, the state has experienced 53 landslides, according to the data.

“Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive heavy to very heavy showers from July 16 to 17. OrangeAlert: Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand is likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) during 16th to 17th July, it said,” tweeted IMD.

IMD has also issued a moderate to high risk risk’ alert, anticipating flash floods in five of Himachal Pradesh's districts till July 17.

"Moderate to high risk" of flash food over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Chamba, Kangra, Sirmabur, Shimla and Kullu districts till July 17" a bulletin issued by IMD said.

CM Sukhu takes charge

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu taking charge of the rescue operations in this hour of trouble, he launched the "Aapda Rahat Kosh- 2023" website, initiating a digital platform aimed at aiding the disaster affected people of the state.

Through this website, users can make donations to "Aapda Rahat Kosh- 2023" at any time and from any location using a variety of payment methods, including debit cards, credit cards, and net banking.

“The tragedy was vast and people from across the country and abroad expressed their desire to assist. To facilitate this support, the Department of Digital Technology and Governance developed a transparent web link where anyone can donate online and receive a receipt on their mobile device. The system has been integrated with multiple payment gateways to ensure seamless transactions,” said Sukhu.

“The preparations were underway to enable online donations from overseas donors within the next few days,” added Sukhu expressing gratitude towards employee organizations and individuals nationwide who have already contributed to the Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023.

Centers intervention

Additionally, during the meeting of the "District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee" in the Bilaspur district of his parliamentary constituency, Union Minister Anurag Thakur had a thorough discussion about the ongoing development works in the district with the officers of the relevant department and provided necessary guidelines for its proper implementation.