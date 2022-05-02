Himachal Pradesh, Goa CMs Endorse UCC; 'Move Will Help In Improving Lives Of Muslim Women'

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, on Monday, backed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) saying that his BJP government is open to implementing it. The BJP leader also stated that UCC will "help Muslim women live better". Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also supported UCC by saying that the code should be implemented nationwide.

The statements come as a fresh debate over UCC has been rekindled with several BJP-led states talking about implementing it while the All India Muslim Personal Law Board opposes the talks.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said, "We will implement UCC soon. The situation in Himachal Pradesh is different compared to other states. There will be no harm to the Muslim community. I think Muslim women will welcome it as it'll give them the benefit to live a healthy family life."

Joining the chorus for implementing UCC, Goa CM Pramod Sawant also stated that "Goa is the first state to follow UCC" and that the state has studied the proposal properly. Sawant added that the benefits of UCC are "not being nurtured by our country" and that it should be implemented nationwide. "Those who are opposing it, I can guarantee that its provisions have not been utilised," he concluded.

On Saturday, April 30, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that if Muslim women are to be given justice, UCC has to be brought in. While speaking to media, the CM said, "Ask any Muslim woman. UCC is not my issue, it is an issue for all Muslim women. No Muslim woman wants her husband to bring home 3 other wives."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday asserted that the Yogi Adityanath administration is working towards implementing UCC in the state, noting that the common civil code is necessary for the citizens. He said, "The Uniform civil code is must & necessary and there should be one law for everyone. There is a need for a common civil code for citizens of this country."

"Uttar Pradesh Government is taking this matter seriously and is moving forward in this direction. The way the Uttarakhand government has taken this step forward, UP will also take it forward. Even Non-BJP states should also welcome such initiatives," he added. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also informed that a high-level committee will be set up soon in order to draft a UCC.

About UCC

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender, and sexual orientation.

Currently, the religious scriptures govern the personal laws of various communities. The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution, which lays down that the state shall endeavor to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India. It is pertinent to mention here that BJP promised the implementation of UCC in its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto.