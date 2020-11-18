Himachal Pradesh Govt Allows 50% Of Hall Capacity, Ceiling Of 100 At Public Congregations

The Himachal Pradesh Government on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines for public congregations, capping the maximum capacity of venues and halls at 50% with a ceiling limit of up to 100 persons. "In social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political, and other congregations a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 100 persons," said the Government of Himachal Pradesh in an official statement.

The guidelines added that wearing face masks, social distancing, and provisions of thermal screening and hand sanitizers would be mandatory in all such venues. Similar guidelines would be extended to the catering staff and kitchens of such venues. Notably, staff and managers would also need to undergo COVID-19 testing via Rapid Antigen kits, valid as far back as 96 hours before the event.

Only 50 people to be allowed at marriage functions In Delhi

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Government had issued similar guidelines ahead of the wedding season, allowing only 50 people at marriage functions in the national capital instead of 200. The order was issued after Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who approved the Delhi government's proposal amid rising cases of Coronavirus. The Delhi government had on October 31 allowed marriage gatherings of up to 200 persons.

"In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 50 persons. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer will continue to be mandatory," Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh reported eight more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the state to 444, while 443 new cases pushed the infection count past the 30,000-mark.

