Himachal Pradesh Govt Orders All Educational Institution To Remain Shut Until April 15

Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday, April 3, announced that all the educational institutes including schools, colleges and universities will remain closed till April 15. The statement also added that the students, whose exams are nearing, can visit the schools for clearing doubts after parents consent.

The statement issued by the Government of Himachal Pradesh read, "All educational institutions, schools/colleges/universities/institutions will remain closed up to 15th April. All teaching/non-teaching staff will however continue to attend their respective institutions."

Himachal Govt noted that the coaching centre and institutes which are running to prepare students for competitive exams will remain open. The statement read, "Students of classes having their scheduled exams in near future can visit school/educational institute to clear doubts with the written consent of parents/guardian. All coaching centres to prepare for competitive exams & nursing/medical/dental colleges will remain open."

Educational institutes can run hostel facilities with proper COVID-19 guidelines

The State Government also allowed the institution to run the hostel facilities but with proper COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry. The statement added, "Schools/Institutions having residential facilities need not close hostel facilities but must observe SOPs issued by Ministry of Health for COVID-19." Himachal Pradesh Govt also instructed the Educational institutes to properly sanitized the exam centres. It said, "Educational institutions earmarked as exam centres shall be properly sanitized prior to being used as exam centres.

In the last 24 hours, Himachal Pradesh registered 402 new Coronavirus cases, taking the cumulative number of infections to 63,364. However, 60,026 have been recovered so far and 3,338 are COVID-19 active cases in the state. With the rapid increase in Coronavirus cases in the country, India recorded 88,415 new infections taking the total number of cases to 1,22,28,150. Also, 1,64,110 deaths have been registered so far.

