Himachal Pradesh Govt Relaxes Curbs Amid Decline In COVID Tally, Reopens Public Places

As the third wave of coronavirus has started to subside in the country, the Himachal Pradesh administration on Tuesday relaxed the stringent COVID curbs imposed in the state, reopening most of the public places. This comes closely in the heels of other states like West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh also relaxing the exisiting protocols. However, the Karnataka government issued a circular informing that the existing containment measures in the state will remain in force.

Revised COVID-19 guidelines in Himachal Pradesh

All Educational Institutions are allowed to function as per their normal schedule from 17.02.2022 with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Cinema halls/multiplex, stadiums and swimming pools are allowed to function with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

There shall be no exemptions for persons with disability and pregnant women employees. They shall attend their offices in a regular manner.

There shall be no restrictions on religious Jangars subject to strict adherence to the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and safety protocols.

All social/ religious/ cultural/ political and other congregations including marriages are permitted up to 50% of the capacity in indoor built up/covered areas as well as open spaces/ outdoor areas. There shall be strict observance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and safety protocols during these congregations/gatherings.

On February 10, the Himachal Pradesh government had passed an order to lift the night curfew in the state, in an order approved by Chief Secretary and Chairperson of State Executive Committee (SEC) Ram Subhag Singh. There was a sharp decline in the state's Coronavirus cases which led to the decision.

The state government had imposed a lockdown in Himachal Pradesh on January 5, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases observed back then. Besides, during night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM, all indoor sports complexes, cinema halls, multiplexes, stadiums, swimming pools, gyms and langars in the state were closed. The state government had, however, allowed marriages and banquet halls to function at 50% capacity in the previous order.

Decline in COVID cases across India

New COVID-19 cases in India were recorded below 30,000 after around 44 days, taking the virus tally to 4,26,92,943, while the active cases dipped to 4,23,127, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.The death toll climbed to 5,09,358 with 347 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated. The daily COVID-19 cases have been recorded less than one lakh for nine consecuitive days The active cases comprise 0.99 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.82 per cent, the ministry said. A reduction of 55,755 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.