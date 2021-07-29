Himachal Pradesh Govt Requests Army, BRO To Restore Bridges Damaged In Flash Floods

The Lahaul Spiti district administration has urged the Border Road Organisation (BRO) and Army to repair the roads that have been damaged in the flash flood triggered by incessant rains in the last four days. According to a report by ANI, the administration said that the flash floods triggered on Wednesday had also damaged a bridge near Shansha Nalla. "At least six bridges were damaged due to flash floods in the last six days. We have requested Army and Border Road Organisation to restore bridges that were damaged due to flash floods," said the Lahaul-Spiti district administration.

People should travel only when necessary, advises Chief Secretary

While explaining the present condition of the area which have been drastically ravaged by the flash flood, Anil Khachi, Chief Secretary, Himachal Pradesh said that several roads were opened and added the restoration work has been underway.

"Several roads have been opened. In case of low rainfall, I believe 90 per cent of roads can be reopened by today. As per the IMD advisory, the weather is likely to remain bad for the next 48 hours. People should travel only when necessary," said Chief Secretary, Himachal Pradesh.

14 died in the last 24 hours

Further, Khachihe said that at least fourteen people have died in the last 24 hours, of which 10 died in Lahaul and 4 people in Kullu.

"14 people have died in 24 hours due to heavy rains and floods, of which 10 died in Lahaul and 4 people in Kullu. 3 bodies are yet to be recovered from Lahaul. The water flow is very high in Kullu, so we are unable to recover any bodies," Khachi informed.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the weather is likely to remain bad for the next 48 hours.

CM Jai Ram Thakur assured restoration of electricity soon

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, after assessing the ground situation said that a team of National Disaster Management team has been moved towards the Lahaul-Spiti district. He also informed that the electricity services would be resumed as soon as uprooted trees have been cleared by the concerned department. "In the capital town, Shimla trees have been uprooted due to the heavy rain in several locations. The forest department with the help of labourers is clearing the uprooted trees, the electricity supply is also being restored," an official from Electricity Department, Shimla told ANI.

