Himachal Pradesh: Heavy Snowfall Disrupts Normal Life As 731 Roads Including 4 NHs Blocked

Normal life in Himachal Pradesh has come to standstill since last three days amid heavy snowfall in major areas of the state. According to the statement released by the disaster management authority, heavy snowfall in the region has disrupted public life as many roads including, four national highways have been closed. Power supply and water supply schemes are the worst affected sectors amid bad weather in the state. As per the assessment released by the disaster management authority, over 730 roads, including four national highways, have been blocked for traffic.

"Due to heavy snowfall, 731 roads including four National Highways closed, 1365 power supply schemes disrupted, 102 water supply schemes disrupted and 3220 electricity supply schemes were disrupted, out of which 1,955 have been restored," the State Disaster Management Authority said in its press note.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, HP & Uttarakhand during next 24 hrs and reduce thereafter. Isolated Heavy Rainfall/snowfall with hailstorm activity very likely over Uttarakhand during next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/6fMRgH3H8g — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 23, 2022

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Monday said that the region would experience extreme cold for the next two days. Also, it said very dense fog was reported at isolated places including, the Kalpa area of Himachal Pradesh, where the visibility dipped down to 50 metres. "At 0830 hrs IST of today, Very Dense Fog reported at isolated places over WP (Agra 00 km), Madhya Maharashtra (Mahabaleshwar 25 m) and dense fog Punjab (Bhatinda 50m), HP (Kalpa 50m), Uttarakhand (Mukteshwar 50m) and Jharkhand (Ranchi 50 m) and Delhi (Palam 800m and SFD 1200m)," said the weather agency. While speaking to ANI, Sandeep Kumar, a scientist at Meteorological Center Shimla said, "There was bad weather condition in almost the entire state for the last 24 hours. Higher reaches received snowfall and it rained in lower regions. Snowfall has been recorded in several parts including, Kullu and Shimla districts."

Two out of 4 teen trekkers, who went missing in Kangra snowfall, die

Earlier on Monday, the state police informed that four teenage boys, who went for a trek in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and were reported missing since Saturday, were found on Monday morning. According to ASP Kangra, Puneet Raghu, of the four missing teenagers, two were found dead. However, the two lucky boys are getting treatment at a city-based hospital. He said the condition of the two rescued teenagers are stable and are recovering well. "The four boys went for a trek and didn't return till late in the evening, they were found the next day. Two boys died; we're recording the statements of the two rescued boys who got injured due to a fall," ANI quoted ASP Kangra as saying. The boys are aged between 17-18 years, added ASP Raghu.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI