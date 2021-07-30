Himachal Pradesh: Horrifying Visuals Of Tragic Landslide In Sirmaur Dist Surfaces; Watch

Amid heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, horrifying visuals from Sirmaur's Kamrau tehsil has surfaced on Friday where a massive landslide was witnessed. On-ground visuals show the entire mountain rolling down completely damaging the National Highway 707 near Barwas. The local administration has launched a relief and rescue operation, fortunately, no life has been lost. However, there is a major disturbance to the electricity services of the area and road connectivity is highly wrecked.

The IMD has issued rain alerts in Himachal's lower and middle areas and as many as 175 tourists have been said to be stranded in the Lahaul area. The authorities have ensured that as soon as the intensity of rain decreases, the tourists will be airlifted and brought to Manali. During the current monsoon season, several reports of natural disasters have come. The recent flash floods in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh claimed the lives of at least 17 people while several houses were destroyed. The Shimla Meteorological Centre Heavy issued a red warning and said that the rains will continue to cause havoc in the region for some time. The monsoons this year have caused floods and landslides in almost all parts of the country.

Natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh

Ten people went missing while one person was killed due to floods caused by heavy rains, across Tozing Nullah in Udaipur sub-division, of Lahaul Spiti district, a police official said on Wednesday, July 28. Meanwhile, in Kullu, a 25-year-old woman and her minor son were washed away by the water while passing by the side of the Brahamganga tributary of the Parvati river. Moreover, as many as 187 people lost their lives and four persons went missing due to natural disasters and accidents in Himachal Pradesh since June 13. As of Sunday, July 25, a monetary loss of Rs 401 crore was reported in the state. According to a senior official of the district administration, the monetary loss continues to cause problems while restoration works in the region are underway.

The landslide occurred as heavy boulders fell rolling from the hilltop, crushing everything that came in its way. Along with the Batseri bridge, several vehicles beside it also got crushed into pieces. The horrifying incident was reported around 2:15 pm Sunday and a vehicle carrying 11 tourists was hit by the landslide, out of which 9 were killed and 2 were injured. A local was also injured after being hit by the boulders.