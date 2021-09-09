Himachal Pradesh: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rains In Some Districts, Declares Yellow Alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday declared a 'yellow alert' in few districts of Himachal Pradesh owing to a forecast of heavy rainfall in the next three days. The Director of IMD Himachal Pradesh, Surender Paul informed ANI on Wednesday that Himachal Pradesh will observe a moderate amount of rainfall. Yet, on the other hand, a few districts, such as Kangra, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla, Bilaspur, Una, and Sirmaur, might experience a significant amount of rain.

According to ANI, Paul additionally stated that the Kangra region has got the maximum amount of rainfall so far in this year's monsoon season, while Palampur receiving about 109 mm of a downpour. The state IMD further informed that the amount of precipitation in Himachal Pradesh will be modest at the beginning of September 12. When the monsoon season began from the beginning of June, Himachal Pradesh received 533.1 mm of rainfall.

Precautions for the yellow alert in Himachal

Paul added, “We need to take precautionary measures for the next few days like the movement of people to the areas where rainfall is light. We take these measures every monsoon season in order to control the situation caused by heavy rainfall.”

According to IMD, a green alert indicates 'Light Rain,' while a yellow alert implies 'Moderate Rain,' and an orange warning represents 'Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall.

Isolated heavy falls very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana during 08th-11th; Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan during 09th-11th; over Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan during 08th-12th. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 8, 2021

Landslides due to heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh

A landslide rocked the state capital on September 2, causing three vehicles to be destroyed in the Dev Nagar district of Shimla City. While another landslide incident has been resurfaced on September 6th at Jeori near Rampur in Shimla district that had closed National Highway-5. There have been no reports of human or property loss as of yet.

Officials from the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rampur and a police team had been dispatched by the district administration for examining the situation. The landslides, as per meteorological analysts, might be the result of severe rains during the last monsoon season. The landslides were recorded on video and shared on Twitter by the news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: NH-5 blocked due to a landslide near Shimla's Jeori area. No human or property loss reported yet. District administration has deployed SDM, Rampur and a police team to assess the situation. pic.twitter.com/Dkxy24ex8I — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

While on August 28, another landslide occurred among Aut and Pandoh in the Mandi district, closing the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway (NH3).

(Image: ANI/ PTI)