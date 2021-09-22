Himachal Pradesh: IMD Issues Yellow Alert Due Low Visibility Brought By Heavy Rains

The officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have released a yellow warning for the state of Himachal Pradesh due to the probability of moderate to heavy rainfall for the next two days. They have also highlighted that the temperatures are expected to drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius. While talking to ANI, a scientist from IMD Shimla Buni Lal informed that a yellow alert status has been declared for the next two days in the entire state.

Buni Lal went on to say that in the following two days, there will be limited visibility due to the heavy rain and a temperature will drop around 2-3 degrees Celsius. Lal further said that various districts across the state which includes Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra, Sirmaur, and Solan, have been experiencing severe rains over the previous two days.

IMD on Himachal Pradesh's rainfall intensity

Indian Meteorological department further informed that the states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab as well as Haryana are already witnessing Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with heavy intensified precipitation. Various places like Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur are all expected to receive a medium to intense rainfall, according to the meteorological department.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Uttarakhand during 21st¬¬-25th and over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab & Haryana during 21st-22nd September, 2021. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 21, 2021

While IMD has even tweeted about the convective clouds covering several parts of India. Over some parts of west Rajasthan, Gujarat Region, North Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and South Interior Karnataka, as well as Goa, shows the marking of the clouds. The various colourful circles depict the intensity of the cloud.

Latest satellite imagery suggest convective clouds over parts of West Rajasthan, Gujarat Region, North Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gangetic west Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Interior Maharashtra, North and South Interior Karnataka, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, pic.twitter.com/lg4g6zXAN1 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 20, 2021

As per IMD, A green alert means 'Light Rain,' while a yellow alert means 'Moderate Rain,' whereas an orange warning means 'Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall. Previously, the state IMD stated that the quantity of rainfall in Himachal Pradesh at the start of September 12 was moderate. While Himachal Pradesh has already experienced 533.1 mm of precipitation when the monsoon season started in early June.

Recent Landslide due to heavy rain

During this year's Monsoons, Himachal Pradesh saw months of intense precipitation, resulting in landslides in a number of locations. Recently, a landslide on Tuesday in Chaura, Himachal Pradesh, shut down the National Highway-5 for 75 hours. Heavy rains pounded Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur region, causing a landslide that blocked the national route.

According to the National Highway Authority of India's Executive Engineer KL Suman, the route had been totally blocked by rocks, they had provided a way for walking to the stranded individuals in the area. He even informed that they had started working on the restoration process on Tuesday night. On September 18, the Himachal Pradesh Police issued a Twitter update about the conditions in Kinnaur.

Traffic update about District Kinnaur.. pic.twitter.com/HfzR4tXPuw — HP Traffic, Tourist & Railways Police (@TTRHimachal) September 17, 2021

(Image: ANI/ PTI)