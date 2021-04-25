Himachal Pradesh Imposes Night Curfew In 4 Districts, RTPCR Test Mandatory For Travellers

Amid the threat that COVID-19 poses across the country, Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to impose new restrictions in some areas of the state due to the Coronavirus crisis. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by CM Jai Ram Thakur to impose night curfew in four districts of the state namely, Kangra, Una, Solan & Sirmour. The night curfew will be in effect from April 27 to May 10 from 10 pm to 5 am.

The state government has also decided to make RTPCR tests within 72 hrs mandatory for all visitors visiting the State. It was decided that in case the persons have not undergone the RTPCR test, they would have to remain in home quarantine/isolation at the place of their residence for 14 days. The people entering the state would also have the option of getting themselves tested after seven days of their arrival, and in case the test comes negative, they do not require to remain quarantined, Chief Minister's Office stated.

Himachal Pradesh's preparation against COVID-19

Twenty four deaths and 2,073 fresh cases were reported on Saturday taking the cumulative total of infections to 86,138. So far, the infection has claimed 1,291 lives in the state. CM Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday spoke with Republic TV about the preparation by the state to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. Thakur said Himachal Pradesh despite being a hilly region has a strong network with 99% of the panchayats connected to road networks, which helps in the transportation of medicines and other essential supplies. He added although the state is facing the heat of the second wave of Coronavirus, it is still in a better position as compared to neighbouring states as well as other larger states of the country. He pointed out that the second wave is more virulent and spreads faster among the youth which is a big challenge across the country.

While noting that most of the states are not imposing lockdown, he added that there is better interstate coordination in the country now. He also said that while there is a free passage to people, goods and services between the states, he appealed to the people entering the state to quarantine themselves or get themselves tested in order to break the chain of virus surge.

Speaking about what transpired on Saturday in PM Narendra Modi's meeting with the chief ministers, he said the prime minister and the chief ministers had a detailed and focused discussion on how to bring the country out of the COVID-19 crisis. He said PM Modi has kept aside all other priorities and is continuously monitoring the COVID-19 situation across the country.

Around 14 lakh have been vaccinated in Himachal Pradesh and the state is preparing for vaccinating the 18 years and above population under the new vaccination policy announced by the Centre starting from May 1. The Chief Minister said Himachal Pradesh hasn't faced any scarcity of vaccines and the state government will conduct the vaccination for all adults for free.

"We are moving according to our target for vaccination. We have vaccinated nearly 14 lakh in the state. About the new addition i.e. vaccinating 18 years and above, we are planning and also putting forward our requirements to Centre. We have neither faced scarcity of vaccines nor faced any other problem so far. Our cold chain is also established and well maintained," Thakur said.

