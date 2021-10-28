Himachal Pradesh: ITBP Find Three Missing Trekkers' Remains Near Barua Pass

The bodies of three missing trekkers were discovered on Thursday at Barua Pass in Himachal Pradesh, at an elevation of 15,000 feet, during the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) search operation.

"Our troops were searching for the dead bodies since October 24. The bodies were recovered this morning and are being extricated from snow. The operation was is being carried out by the personnel of 17th Battalion of ITBP and the bodies are expected to reach the road head by this evening," Vivek Pandey, spokesperson for the ITBP, told news agency ANI.

According to the mountaineering paramilitary group, the bodies are being extricated from the snow and are being carried by men from the ITBP's 17th Battalion, who are anticipated to arrive at the road head by Thursday evening.

ITBP traces three missing trekkers' bodies

Deepak Rao, Ashon Bale, and Rajendra Pathak, three climbers from Maharashtra, died as a result of heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur area, while the ten other trekkers were rescued on October 25. On October 17, a group of 13 hikers, 12 from Maharashtra and one from Kolkata, set out from Rohru to Burua village in Kinnaur district but were stranded due to heavy snowfall in the area.

Earlier this week, at least 11 of 17 trekkers went missing during a trek to Chitkul in Himachal Pradesh via Harsil in Uttarkashi owing to severe snowfall and adverse weather. The ITBP primarily covers 3,488 kilometres from the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to the Jaachep La in Arunachal Pradesh at present. Despite its deployment to protect the India-China border, the unit is also involved in several domestic security responsibilities and operations against Left Wing Extremism in Chhattisgarh, as well as protecting hikers' lives.

Family of Delhi hiker, who died in snowfall recalls last moments before her departure

Anita Rawat's family members stated they had cautioned her not to travel with six others on their way to Chitkul in Himachal Pradesh, but she insisted it would be the last one this year. The 38-year-old trekker's mortal remains were consigned to flames by her family on Sunday. The hiking group was travelling between Uttarakhand and HP on the Harsil-Chitkul route when an avalanche struck.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI