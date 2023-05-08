Himachal Pradesh, J&K Receive Fresh Spell Of Snowfall; Unusual Whiteout In Atal Tunnel

The hill state of Himachal Pradesh and the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a fresh spell of snowfall covering the city of Kullu and the Machail Mata area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning. However, people faced difficulties in traveling due to the unusual whiteout near the South portal of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Kullu receives fresh spell of snowfall.



Visuals from the South portal of Atal Tunnel in Rohtang.

According to the MeT Department, Jammu and Kashmir will witness rain and thunderstorm. Hailstorms and gusty winds are also possible in scattered places.

#WATCH | Heavy snowfall witnessed in Machail area of Kishtwar district in Jammu & Kashmir

On Sunday, parts of Kashmir were lashed by heavy rains while there was a hailstorm in Handwara and Kupwara areas leading to damage to the crops. The hills including the ski resort of Gulmarg also received fresh snowfall.

The Meteorological Department forecasts fairly widespread to light/moderate rain over Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

𝙒𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙩𝙤 𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙡𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙙𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 6-8𝙩𝙝 𝙞𝙣 𝙅&𝙆.𝙍𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙢 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙩 𝙢𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙚𝙨.

The MeT Department has advised farmers to not harvest crops till May 8. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Sunday issued an avalanche warning over the Baramulla district for the next 24 hours.