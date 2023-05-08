Last Updated:

Himachal Pradesh, J&K Receive Fresh Spell Of Snowfall; Unusual Whiteout In Atal Tunnel

On Monday, May 8, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir witnessed heavy snowfall covering Kullu and the Machail Mata area of the Kishtwar district.

Megha Rawat
snowfall in Kashmir

The hill state of Himachal Pradesh and the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a fresh spell of snowfall covering the city of Kullu and the Machail Mata area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning. However, people faced difficulties in traveling due to the unusual whiteout near the South portal of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang. 

According to the MeT Department, Jammu and Kashmir will witness rain and thunderstorm. Hailstorms and gusty winds are also possible in scattered places. 

On Sunday, parts of Kashmir were lashed by heavy rains while there was a hailstorm in Handwara and Kupwara areas leading to damage to the crops. The hills including the ski resort of Gulmarg also received fresh snowfall.

The Meteorological Department forecasts fairly widespread to light/moderate rain over Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

The MeT Department has advised farmers to not harvest crops till May 8. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Sunday issued an avalanche warning over the Baramulla district for the next 24 hours.

