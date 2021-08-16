Himachal Pradesh: Kinnaur Landslide Death Toll Mounts To 25; rescue Operations Underway

The death toll from the Kinnaur Nigulsari landslide has now risen to 25. This was confirmed on Monday, 16 August, following the finding of two more bodies during the ongoing search. The Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority made the announcement.

Himachal Pradesh Kinnaur Landslide: Rescue operations still on

As per reports, more than five persons are still missing and rescue operations are currently underway to locate them. The State Disaster Management Authority said, “Death toll rises to 25 with the recovery of two more bodies”. Six more bodies were recovered on 14 August, Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 23. On 15 August, no dead bodies were found.

Kinnaur Nigulsari Landslide incident occurred on 11 August

On 11 August, a major avalanche struck the Kinnaur area of Himachal Pradesh. A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus with 30 seats and four cars were among the vehicles found under the rubble. On that day, the landslide is supposed to have occurred at about 12:30 p.m. Indian Army teams had been deployed with medical and engineer detachment for conducting a rescue operation. They have been coordinating with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel. The roads have been blocked in the region.

Ex-gratia announced by HP CM Jai Ram Thakur and PM Modi

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 5 lakh to the deceased's relatives. The CM made the announcement on Thursday. On 12 August, he had also paid a visit to the scene of the Kinnaur landslide tragedy. 13 persons had been rescued by that time, while 14 bodies had been retrieved from the wreckage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sympathies for the casualties suffered by the landslide on Wednesday. He also offered an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 2 lakh to each of the victims' relatives and Rs. 50,000 to those who were injured in the tragedy. Reportedly, an emergency evacuation is being prepared in case needed. It is feared that more people may either be trapped under the rubble or could be dead. The rescue operation is still going on.

With inputs from ANI.

(IMAGE: ANI)