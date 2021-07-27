Himachal Pradesh Landslide: Chandigarh-Manali Highway Blocked Again, Restoration Underway

The Chandigarh-Manali Highway named the National Highway-3 has been blocked due to the landslides on Tuesday. According to the District Administration Officials, the area between Mandi and Kullu at Hanogi in Mandi district was largely affected by the landslides causing the traffic movement to be interrupted. The administration informed that restoration work at the Highway was underway. Landslides and other natural accidents continue to wreak havoc in the region.

Himachal Pradesh landslide continue to trouble travellers

Landslides continue to wreak havoc in the region. As many as 187 people lost their lives and four persons have gone missing due to natural disasters and accidents in Himachal Pradesh since June 13. As of Sunday, July 25, a monetary loss of Rs 401 crore was reported in the state. According to a senior official of the district administration, the monetary loss continues to cause problems while restoration works in the region is underway.

Speaking to ANI, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, Director-cum Special Secretary (Revenue-Disaster Management), Himachal Pradesh, said that 28 roads in areas including the Batseri and Chhitkul are closed until further notice. Earlier in the month, tourists travelling on the highway had gotten stranded for hours at different locations due to flash floods and landslides. The alternative road leading to Kullu from Mandi via Kataula was also blocked during the week starting July 13, as heavy landslides were reported at Kanoj.

Ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh offered for the family of Himachal Pradesh landslide victims

Earlier on Sunday, the Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh saw heavy landslides resulting in numerous vehicles being damaged and the Batseri bridge collapsing. During the horrific natural disaster, a vehicle carrying 11 tourists was hit by boulders from the landslide, killing nine people and injuring two. The videos of the incident did rounds on social media. Following the event, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur announced a rescue operation at the spot and immediate relief was to be provided.

CM Thakur later announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Kinnaur. The CM said that the treatment of the injured will also be taken care of by the government. Later, the Prime Minister’s office also announced ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the accident. The PMO also announced Rs. 50,000 for the injured.

IMAGE: ANI