Himachal Pradesh Landslide: CM To Visit Affected Region In Kinnaur; Rescue Ops Continue

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that on Thursday, he will visit the landslide site in Kinnaur. The CM further said that the rescue operation resumed again early morning on Thursday as terrible weather conditions meant that it had to be stopped the night before. The CM said, “Till now 13 bodies have been recovered from the landslide site in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and state police teams are engaged in search and rescue operations at the Kinnaur landslide site."

CM Thakur said that the number of people on the bus buried under the debris is still not confirmed. He continued, "We still don't know the total number of passengers who were traveling on the bus. The bus is still buried under debris. If the weather permits, Army will deploy its chopper for the rescue operation. I plan to visit the landslide site in Kinnaur today." It is reported that a 30-seater Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, a truck, and four cars were among the vehicles that were hit by a landslide in the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway around noon on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that each person who lost his life in the incident will receive ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh and those who were injured will receive Rs 50,000. More than 200 troops of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were deployed to perform rescue operations. The troops came in expecting to work for long hours as the situation was adverse and needed to be worked on carefully.

Himachal going through a sensitive climatic condition

CM Thakur said that he said directed the police and local administration to continue with the rescue operations after receiving information of the victims involved. The authorities are still waiting to get detailed information. PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured CM Thakur that the central government will provide them with all possible help. Heavy and torrential rain has caused multiple landslides across various parts of Himachal Pradesh over the past few weeks. In another incident last month, nine tourists died after huge boulders fell on their cars in another part of Kinnaur.

(With ANI inputs)