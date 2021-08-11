Himachal Pradesh Landslide: Over 40 Trapped In Kinnaur, HM Shah Assures All Possible Help

In another tragic incident on Wednesday afternoon, over 40 people are currently trapped after a landslide occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. According to the on-ground information, one truck and one HRTC bus came under the rubble where the driver of the bus managed to escape, informed the district Deputy Commissioner. Home Minister Amit Shah took a stock of the situation by reaching out to state Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and assured all possible help. PM Modi spoke to the local adminsitration as well, assuring all possible support.

The Deputy Commissioner of Kinnaur district informed Republic Network that the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have rushed for rescue operations.

Himachal Pradesh | A landslide occurred on the Reckong Peo-Shimla highway in Kinnaur district today



One truck and one HRTC bus reportedly came under the rubble. Many people reported trapped. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) teams rushed for rescue

The Deputy Commissioner, Abid Hussain Sadiq, also added that the rescue operations have not been started yet due to shooting stones and large boulders falling from uphills however rescue teams have reached the spot. The District Authority has also left for the site of the incident to monitor the situation closely as over 40 people are said to be trapped. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has directed the local administration to leave no stone unturned in the rescue mission. It is pertinent to mention that this is the second landslide getting reported from the Kinnaur district in the last 10 days.

The Chief Minister also added that information has been received that 'a car could have been hit'.

I've directed police and local administration to carry out rescue operations. NDRF has also been put on alert. We have received information that one bus and a car could have been hit; awaiting detailed information: Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur on Kinnaur landslide incident

Earlier landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

Two persons were injured on August 2 when their car was hit by boulders following a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur. The injured were identified as Pritam Singh and Upender Singh, both residents of Khadura village in Moorang tehsil. The condition of one of the injured is critical was referred to IGMC Shimla, while the other is being treated at regional hospital in Reckong Peo, the official had added.

Highways blocked due to landslide in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh has been facing heavy rainfall in the past few days triggering massive landslides and floods in several districts. On-ground visuals from the state show mountains rolling down damaging national highways. As per earlier reports, Nanan-Kumarhatti NH-907-A was blocked due to a landslide in the Sirmaur district. The Himalayan state in recent days has been witnessing flash floods and landslides due to heavy rainfall leading to loss of lives and damage to property. Reports of landslides from different districts of the state have surfaced which shows the people in distress.