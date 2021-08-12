Himachal Pradesh Landslide: Three More Bodies Recovered; 13 Rescued As Operations Resume

As search and rescue operations resumed on Thursday at the site of the Kinnaur landslide in Himachal Pradesh, officials have informed that three more bodies have been recovered. This increases the landslide death toll to 13 while 13 others have been rescued. In addition, the state Emergency Operation Centre also informed that the rescued persons were sent to CHC-Bhawanagar for medical treatment.

Kinnaur landslide incident | 13 bodies recovered, 13 persons rescued safely and sent to CHC-Bhawanagar for medical treatment so far. NH-5 is through for vehicular activities but traffic movement has not been started yet: HP-State Emergency Operation Centre pic.twitter.com/xjoGuNVrn8 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

In addition, reports have further stated that the wreckage of the bus which came under the landslide has also been found by the NDRF and ITBP personnel. The NDRF has informed that the wreckage lies 5-meters below the road and 200-meters above the river. However, local administration officials have informed that around 20 to 25 people are still missing and rescue operations are underway to find them.

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) personnel and local police have also joined the rescue efforts. In addition, the weather conditions are currently favourable for carrying out the search and rescue operations. The Emergency Operation Centre also informed that NH-5 is through for vehicular activities but traffic movement has not been resumed yet.

A landslide occurred on Wednesday in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. Initial reports had indicated that ten people were rescued while two had died in the tragic incident. The landslide occurred on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur around 11:50 am, according to PTI. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had informed that a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus and several other vehicles were buried under the debris. PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the state government and have assured full support. Meanwhile, the teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and the local police are present at the spot and carrying out the rescue operation, Thakur said.

The CM had also informed that a helicopter was being arranged for the rescue operation. He said that the rockslide took place when there was no rainfall in the area at the time of the incident. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, Abid Hussain Sadiq Abid Hussain Sadiq told PTI that several vehicles, including the HRTC bus carrying over 40 passengers, were buried under the debris.