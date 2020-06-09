Himachal CM Launches 'Panchvati Yojana' For Elderly Folks, To Develop 100 Parks In State

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on Monday launched the "Panchavati Yojana" for senior citizens of rural areas in the state. Under this scheme, parks and gardens will be developed in all the development blocks with necessary facilities under the MNREGA scheme of Rural Development Department.

Thakur launches new program for senior citizens

A government statement read, "The main objective of the scheme is to provide parks and gardens along with entertainment to the senior citizens of the state. Keeping in mind the health needs of senior citizens, these parks and gardens will be developed on the flat land of minimum one bigha in MNREGA, Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) and 14th Finance Commission Convergence. Apart from planting Ayurvedic and medicinal plants in these parks, recreational equipment, walking paths and other basic facilities will be made available to the elderly for recreation."

Regarding other developments works in the state, CM Thakur said that about 100 parks will be developed at various places in the state in the current financial year. Reportedly, the first phase of these parks was inaugurated on Monday through video conferencing in Gohar Development Block of District Mandi, Bangana Development Block of Una district, Banjar and Naggar Development Block of Kullu district, Kaja Development Block of Lahaul-Spiti district, Reconciliation of Kangra district and Nagrota Bagwan Development Block, Paonta Sahib and Pachad Development Block of Sirmaur district, Bhatiyat and Teesa Development Block of Chamba district, Kalpa Development Block of Kinnaur district, Kandaghat Development Block of Solan district, Rohru Development Block of Shimla district and Nadaun Development of Hamirpur district. The said park will prove to be a boon for senior citizens to lead healthy and happy lives.

Thakur also said the policymakers are rethinking and reformulating government policies with special focus on rural development in the wake of COVID-19 crisis. "90 per cent population of the state reside in rural areas, therefore, the focus of the government was on rural oriented policies, which had been ensuring the accelerated pace of development in these areas," the statement added.

