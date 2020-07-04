Tourism Likely To Commence In A Week, SOPs Being Readied: Himachal Pradesh CM

Even as the country continues to grapple with the spike in Coronavirus cases, Himachal Pradesh has decided to open the state for tourists. The tourism department will issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the functioning of the tourism industry. However, in a bid to reduce the risk of spread of the infection, the government has made it mandatory for tourists to show COVID-19 negative test reports from an ICMR recognised lab.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that on the basis of the guidelines from Ministry of Home Affairs, there will not be any restrictions on movement of people. Thakur further stated that in two-three days time by Monday SOPs would be finalised.

"We have taken up the matter to MHA that registrations would be mandatory and we would keep a record if someone is tested positive and this record will help in contact tracing. As far as tourism is concerned, the tourists will have to come minimum for five to seven days and SOPs would be issued by Monday," Thakur said.

"We have also made negative COVID-19 test mandatory for tourists, there are two points on it we would see it. We are also studying the other states who have started it. In two-three days time by Monday SOPs would be finalised. Tourism is likely to begin in a week's time. This is peak time of tourism in the state. We are trying this for revival of economy in the region as tourism has ben shut for long here," added Thakur.

This development from Himachal Pradesh comes after Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Wednesday said that the state will be reopened for tourists starting Thursday, as 250 hotels have been granted permission to resume operations.

Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh

Meanwhile, seven more people, including a two-year-old child, tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, bringing the state’s tally to 1,022, officials said. Three of the fresh cases were reported from Hamirpur, two from Chamba and one each from Solan and Mandi districts, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) RD Dhiman said.

Furthermore, the 10 deaths in the state so far include that of a 70-year-old woman from Delhi who had been staying at a factory''s guest house in Baddi since March 15.

