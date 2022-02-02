Himachal Pradesh logs 291 COVID-19 cases

Shimla, Feb 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 291 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 2,73,243, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,990, he said.

Kangra reported the highest number of fresh cases at 66, followed by 48 in Shimla, 41 in Hamirpur, 40 in Mandi, 25 in Solan, 21 in Chamba, 17 in Kinnaur, 14 in Una, 11 in Kullu, six in Lahaul-Spiti and two in Sirmaur, the official said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 9,422 from 9,672 on Tuesday, he said.

As many as 541 more patients recovered from the viral disease. With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,59,814, he said. PTI DJI DIV DIV

