Himachal Pradesh Mandates COVID Negative RTPCR Report For People Arriving From 7 States

Amid the alarming surge in COVID-19 infections across the country, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur reviewed the situation in the state on Sunday.

Himachal Pradesh

Amid the alarming surge in COVID-19 infections across the country, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur reviewed the situation in the state on Sunday. The Himachal Pradesh government has issued an advisory that people travelling to the state from Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and UP should carry COVID-19 negative report that has been obtained in not more than 72 hours. This new advisory will be applicable from April 16, the Chief Minister's Office said.

This comes after the dangerous rise of Covid-19 infections in the country breaching the previous single-day highs during the first wave of covid-19 in 2020. 

Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that five states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 70.82 per cent of India's active COVID-19 cases which have breached the 11-lakh mark for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. Currently, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in India is 11,08,087. The country on Sunday reported 1,52,879 new cases which is the highest single-day rise till date and 839 deaths, taking the tally of total cases and deaths to 1,33,58,805 and 1,69,275 respectively. India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,20,81,443 with 90,584 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

Besides, the ten states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in the daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for 80.92 per cent of the new infections reported in a span of 24 hours, the ministry highlighted.

India has become the fastest country to administer over 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in record 85 days, announced Health Ministry on April 10. The US took 89 days to cross the 10 crore-mark, while China took 102 days to do the same, it said.

India’s maximum (60.62%) vaccine inoculation record comes from eight states that include Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala. The ministry also mentioned that India continues to be the top nation in vaccinating people with an average of 38,93,288 doses administered per day.

The ‘Tika Utsav’ event began on April 11 which will go on till April 14. It was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during his interaction with Chief Ministers where they discussed the current Covid-19 situation in the country and the vaccination strategy. The event aims to vaccinate the maximum number of eligible people in the country, amid a steep rise in daily Covid-19 cases across the country.

