Himachal Pradesh: Massive Landslide Near Koti Bridge In Dalhousie Caught On Camera

Dramatic visuals that show a massive landslide in Dalhousie in Himal Pradesh's Chamba district have surfaced, leaving dozens of people shocked as they watch it from a distance. The incident was reported near Koti Bridge of Dalhousie on Wednesday.

The videos show a gigantic chunk of debris crumbling and collapsing from the mountain. The road was washed away by the landslide. Several people can be standing just a few metres away from the affected area. No person was injured in the incident, the state disaster management department said.

Some people were also heard blowing whistles to caution others about the landslide.

Bhaleyi-Koti road was blocked after the episode that took place near Koti bridge in Salooni subdivision Tuesday at around 7 pm, the disaster management said.

Following the incident, the local administration has been put on high alert. The traffic has been directed to different routes. Restoration work is in progress.

Chamba District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) has informed officials, including the PWD department, about the landslide.

Several parts of Himachal Pradesh have been witnessing heavy rains for the last few days. On July 31, more than 150 people, including tourists, were stranded due to a flash flood in the Lahaul-Spiti district that occurred at Dorni nullah. Those stranded were rescued in a late-night operation.

Last week, parts of Shimla, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Solan, Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba and adjoining areas also witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall associated with one or two spells of very heavy rain.