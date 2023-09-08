Himachal Pradesh: National Highway 5 Blocked Due To Heavy Landslide In Kinnaur

National Highway-5 was blocked on Friday due to a heavy landslide near Nigulsari in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. This took place after a part of the highway was damaged due to the landslide.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) stated the traffic connectivity to Kinnaur and Spiti was cut off due to the landslide.

What has NHAI said?

KL Suman, Executive Engineer of the National Highway Authority, said, "The road has started caving in from the top at the landslide. A 380-meter stretch of NH-5 has been damaged due to the landslide."

The NH 5 was completely blocked near Nigulsari in the Kinnaur district. About 380 meters of the National Highway completely caved, which disrupted vehicular movement. There is no alternate route to Kinnaur.

A large number of vehicles, including apple-laden trucks coming from Kinnaur, are stranded on the road. The apple growers are worried as their produce will rot if the road is not opened soon.

Machinery and manpower have been deployed, but stones falling from the hills are obstructing the road opening work, the officials said.

Himachal Minister inspects the road

Meanwhile, Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who is also the MLA from Kinnaur, visited the spot and directed officials to clear the road on a war footing.

He inspected the spot with the help of drone cameras and directed the officials to arrange for the trans-shipment (buses and vehicles stuck on the Kinnaur side would take passengers coming from Shimla and move back towards Kinnaur and vice versa) of passengers and goods.

There are 17,120 landslide-prone sites in the hill state, including 675 located near critical infrastructure and habitations. Negulsari is among the 15 such prioritised sites in the tribal district of Kinnaur. The other significant spots in the district include Urni Dhank, Batsari, Nesang and Purbani Julha.

