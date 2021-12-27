Himachal Pradesh Police Rescue 150 People, 40 Vehicles Stranded In Snow From Pushkar Lake

Around 150 people were rescued by the Himachal Pradesh Police from Parashar lake on Sunday. Over 40 vehicles and many people were stuck in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district region due to heavy snowfall. The Police informed that after 12 hours of operations, so many people could be rescued. Further details are awaited.

Himachal Pradesh Police has rescued 40 vehicles and around 150 persons from Prashar lake who had been stuck due to snow in the region. These people were rescued after 12 hours of operation last night: Shalini Agnihotri, SP Mandi



According to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mandi, Shalini Agnihotri said, “Himachal Pradesh Police has rescued 40 vehicles and around 150 persons from Prashar lake who had been stuck due to snow in the region. These people were rescued after 12 hours of operation last night".

PM Modi hails Himachal Pradesh's development model

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the state government's development model and said, "Today, two different models of running a government are functioning. One model is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'. The second model is own selfish interest, the selfish interest of the family and the development of the family. The model in Himachal is working with full strength is engaged in the development of the state. The result is that Himachal has beat everyone in vaccinating its adult population (with both doses). The people in power are not mired in political self-interest. But they have dedicated their entire attention to ensuring that every person in Himachal gets the vaccine."

Indian Army rescues 1027 tourists stuck in Sikkim

Earlier on Saturday, December 25, about 1,027 tourists were trapped in the upper reaches of East Sikkim near the China Border at Nathu La due to heavy snowfall in the region. While the Indian Army on Sunday, December 26, rescued all the people stuck in the heavy snowfall that was witnessed in areas including Nathu La, Tsomgo Lake, and adjoining regions when the temperature dropped to sub-zero levels.

It was reported that the vehicles started skidding at the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg following a severe snowfall. In a press release, the Indian Army stated that at least 120 vehicles carrying 1,027 tourists got stranded over a stretch of 15 kilometres.

The tourists were rescued in army vehicles by the Black Cat Division army personnel posted in the area. They were then shifted to a military camp where all the arrangements including accommodation, hot meals, warm clothing, and critical medical support were provided.

